APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

