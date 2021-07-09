APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,516,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in J2 Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

