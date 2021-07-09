APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.36 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.