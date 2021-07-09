APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.90 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,295 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

