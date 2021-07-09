APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.65 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

NYSE HRC opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.