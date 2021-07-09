APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,046 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.