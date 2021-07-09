APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.