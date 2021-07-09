APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 7,900 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.