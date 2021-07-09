APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in XPeng by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 1.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 67.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.69. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

