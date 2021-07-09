APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,076,897. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.