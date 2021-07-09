APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 15,151 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $468.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.71. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $269.90 and a 12 month high of $474.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

