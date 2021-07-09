APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 28,396 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,396 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $146.74 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

