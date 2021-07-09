APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 370,652 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,652 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.71, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.