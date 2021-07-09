APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,758 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $136.94 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.