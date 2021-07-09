APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,233 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.28.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

