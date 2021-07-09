APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 899,764 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 899,764 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE PBA opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.