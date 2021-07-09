APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.