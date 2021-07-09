APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for 9.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of APi Group worth $36,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in APi Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on APG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,073. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

