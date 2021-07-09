APIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.87 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1.87 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00896705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00089442 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

