Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $988.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

