Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases 495,046 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,046 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 0.4% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $65,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. 5,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,735. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

