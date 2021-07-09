AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Achieves $13.26 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $229,849.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.36 or 0.00888318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

