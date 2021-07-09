Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,498,833 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $830,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

AAPL stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.