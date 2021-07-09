Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.96. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

