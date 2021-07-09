Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

