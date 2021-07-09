Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,355 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.