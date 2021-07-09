Apple (LON:WM) Price Target Increased to GBX 254 by Analysts at Barclays

Apple (LON:WM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Apple to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

