APYSwap (APYS) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $421,459.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00164541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,426.68 or 0.99933229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00935797 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

