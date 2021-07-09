Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.91. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

