ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.30. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 2,390,654 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

