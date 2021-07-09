Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.55. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 339,568 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

