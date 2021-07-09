ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.67. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 38,438 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
