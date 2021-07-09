ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.67. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 38,438 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

