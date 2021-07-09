Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.