Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Arcus Biosciences worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

