Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.79. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 75,674 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.