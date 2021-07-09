Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $926,319.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $926,319.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00116925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.01 or 0.99781542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00935539 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,622,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

