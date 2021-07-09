ArGo (ARGO) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,020.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

