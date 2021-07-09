Argon Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $154,657.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

