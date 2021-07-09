Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Arianee has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $12,779.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arianee has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

