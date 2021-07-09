Arion (ARION) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $38,717.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.37 or 1.00171643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00951449 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,242,747 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

