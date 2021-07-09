Arionum Market Cap Tops $106,441.89 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $106,441.89 and approximately $35.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,374.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.44 or 0.06389405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.90 or 0.01503852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00400110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00149355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.69 or 0.00628277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00414763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00332066 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

