Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.19. 905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

