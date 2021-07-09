Ark Hits Market Cap of $128.41 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Ark has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,482,728 coins and its circulating supply is 130,361,831 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

