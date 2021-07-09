ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

