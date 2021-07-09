Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,336.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Arqma has a market cap of $400,206.47 and $6,336.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,929,398 coins and its circulating supply is 9,884,855 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

