Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 455,489 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 455,489 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

