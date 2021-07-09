Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,943,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $376.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.