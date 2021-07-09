Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.