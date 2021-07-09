Arweave (AR) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $364.82 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.92 or 0.00032754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

