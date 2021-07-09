Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $13,176.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

